Samsung Galaxy S10 unlocks with an unregistered fingerprint, company responds

Samsung’s not had a great year when it comes to its mobile division. First, the Galaxy Fold’s launch was postponed due to design issues. The latest problem has been found on one of its flagship devices, the Galaxy S10's fingerprint unlock system.

According to a report by The Sun, a couple found a major flaw in the Galaxy S10’s ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The lady found that anyone whose fingerprint was not even registered on her Galaxy S10 could unlock the device. She started experiencing the issue after applying a third-party ‘gel cover-style’ screen protector on her smartphone.

According to Samsung, the issue can happen when patterns of some protectors that come with silicone phone cases are recognised along with fingerprints, reported Reuters.

Samsung has acknowledged the bug and has assured to release a software patch soon to fix the issue. South Korea's online-only KaKao Bank told its customers to disable the fingerprint scanning option to log in to its services until the issue was fixed.