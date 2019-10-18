App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S10 unlocks with an unregistered fingerprint, company responds

Samsung has acknowledged the bug and has assured to release a software patch soon to fix the issue.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung’s not had a great year when it comes to its mobile division. First, the Galaxy Fold’s launch was postponed due to design issues. The latest problem has been found on one of its flagship devices, the Galaxy S10's fingerprint unlock system.

According to a report by The Sun, a couple found a major flaw in the Galaxy S10’s ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The lady found that anyone whose fingerprint was not even registered on her Galaxy S10 could unlock the device. She started experiencing the issue after applying a third-party ‘gel cover-style’ screen protector on her smartphone.

According to Samsung, the issue can happen when patterns of some protectors that come with silicone phone cases are recognised along with fingerprints, reported Reuters.

Samsung has acknowledged the bug and has assured to release a software patch soon to fix the issue. South Korea's online-only KaKao Bank told its customers to disable the fingerprint scanning option to log in to its services until the issue was fixed.

This isn’t the first time Samsung’s revolutionary fingerprint scanner has been bypassed. Previously, Moneycontrol reported about an Imgur user who uploaded a post explaining the process of bypassing the 'accurate and efficient ultrasonic fingerprint scanner' on the S10. The user took a picture of his fingerprint on a wineglass, increased the contrast and created a mask image.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 12:01 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones #Technology

