Samsung Galaxy S10 series receiving stable Android 10 update based on One UI 2.0

Samsung is the world’s biggest smartphone brand, offering some of the best hardware across different price ranges. However, the South Korean tech giant doesn’t have a good track record on the software front. All of that changed with One UI, which was arguably the company’s most significant smartphone software overhaul.

Now, Samsung Galaxy S10 series users in Germany have been receiving the One UI 2.0 stable update. After initially rolling out through a beta programme, the update will soon be available for all Galaxy S10 series users in the country.

Android 10 is already rolling out to Galaxy S10 owners in Germany. The Android 10-based updated is just over 1.9GB and brings the December security patch. A nationwide rollout in Germany means that the update could reach other regions soon. However, countries that have participated in the beta programme will likely be among the first to receive the update.

Non-German Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e users can also get access to the update. SamMobile currently has firmware for all three Galaxy S10 models on their website, but we recommend steering clear if you don’t know your way around flagship firmware. There's also a chance of manual firmware updates damaging your phone if you aren’t careful. We also recommend backing up your data before running a manual firmware update.