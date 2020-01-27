Samsung Galaxy S10 series can be purchased for Rs 59,900; here's how

Samsung Galaxy S20 series is launching on February 20. The next-generation smartphone makes way for a price cut for the current flagship, the Galaxy S10 series in India. The Galaxy S10 series now starts in India at Rs 59,900, but there’s a catch.

Samsung Galaxy S10 with 512GB internal storage is currently available offline for Rs 84,900. The company is reportedly offering a Rs 25,000 cashback, bringing its price down to Rs 59,900. For the bigger Galaxy S10 Plus with 512GB storage, customers can avail a Rs 22,000 cashback, bringing its price down to Rs 69,900. On the 1TB variant, there is a Rs 29,900 cashback, bringing the cost down to Rs 89,900.

According to a report from 91Mobiles, the cashback offer is only available for a week between January 25 and January 31.

The price drop is a good opportunity for users who are planning to buy either of the two Samsung flagship variants.

The Galaxy S10 (Review) features a 6.1-inch QHD+ display, an Exynos 9820 processor with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB. There is a triple-camera setup on the back with a 12MP wide lens, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, Galaxy S10 offers a 10MP front camera. It also packs a 3,400 mAh battery and supports fast-charging, wireless fast charging and reverse charging.

Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, features a 6.4-inch QHD+ Infinity-O AMOLED display, an Exynos 9820 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB internal memory. It has the same camera setup as that of the S10. However, on the front, the S10+ gets two cameras (10MP + 8MP) for selfies that are embedded in a bigger punch-hole.