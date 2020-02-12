App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S10 phones get price cut after Galaxy S20 US release announcement

Additionally, Samsung is also offering a Rs 5,000 cashback on its website if you purchase any of the three Galaxy S10 models with an ICICI Bank credit card.

Carlsen Martin

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event in the US. Like the Galaxy S10 series, the South Korean electronics giant also unveiled three S20 models with the standard Galaxy S20, the S20+ and an insanely configured Galaxy S20 Ultra.

However, the new Samsung Galaxy S20 series doesn’t come cheap with the vanilla Galaxy S20 5G starting at $999 (around Rs 71,300) and the top-end Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage coming in at $1,599 (around Rs 1,14,100) in the US.

But there’s good news: With the arrival of the Galaxy S20 series, prices of the S10 series have dropped considerably.

The standard Samsung Galaxy S10 now starts at Rs 54,900, while the entry-level Galaxy S10 Plus will set you back Rs 61,900. Additionally, Samsung is also offering a Rs 5,000 cashback on its website if you purchase any of the three Galaxy S10 models with an ICICI Bank credit card. The Samsung GalaxyS10e is the cheapest of the lot, coming in at Rs 47,900.

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ make a pretty compelling argument at their new prices. Both phones offer top-notch displays, excellent cameras, powerful hardware, great battery life, and still look and feel premium. Both phones pack primary wide, ultrawide and telephoto shooters, Quad HD+ displays, reverse wireless charging, and a powerful chipset.

Galaxy S10 Series 
SpecificationSamsung Galaxy S10ESamsung Galaxy S10Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
ChipsetSamsung Exynos 9820 SoCSamsung Exynos 9820 SoCSamsung Exynos 9820 SoC
Memory (RAM / Storage)6GB / 128GB 8GB / 256GB8GB / 128GB 8GB / 512GB8GB / 128GB 8GB / 512GB 12GB / 1TB
OSAndroid 9 (Pie)Android 9 (Pie)Android 9 (Pie)
Battery Capacity3,100mAh3,400mAh4,100 mAh
Wide-angle rear camera12-megapixel (Dual Pixel AF, OIS) Dual Aperture: F1.5 mode/F2.4 mode12-megapixel (Dual Pixel AF, OIS) Dual Aperture: F1.5 mode/F2.4 mode12-megapixel (Dual Pixel AF, OIS) Dual Aperture: F1.5 mode/F2.4 mode
Ultra-wide rear camera16-megapixel F.No (aperture): F2.216-megapixel F.No (aperture): F2.216-megapixel F.No (aperture): F2.2
Telephoto rear cameraNA12-megapixel (PDAF, OIS) F.No (aperture): F2.412-megapixel (PDAF, OIS) F.No (aperture): F2.4
Selfie camera10-megapixel (Dual Pixel AF, Live Focus) F.No (aperture) : F1.910-megapixel (Dual Pixel AF, Live Focus) F.No (aperture) : F1.910-megapixel (Dual Pixel AF, Live Focus) F.No (aperture) : F1.9
Front depth cameraNANA8-megapixel RGB F.No (aperture): F2.2
Display5.8-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED (438 ppi) HDR10+ Certified6.1-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED (550 ppi) HDR10+ Certified6.4-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED (522 ppi) HDR10+ Certified
Price of base modelRs 47,900Rs 54,900Rs 61,900
 

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 04:52 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

