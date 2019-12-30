Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specifications leaked again ahead of official launch

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S10 Lite sometime in January. The upcoming smartphone has been leaked several times, revealing key specifications and features. Popular tipster Ishan Agarwal has now listed the ‘correct specifications’ of Galaxy S10 Lite.

According to Agarwal, the Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a Galaxy Note 10-like punch-hole notch for the front camera.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S10 Lite would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (not the Plus) processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is unknown if Samsung would launch a 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite. The smartphone would support up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card.

For longer battery life, the Galaxy S10 Lite is said to come packed with a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 45W Super Fast charging 2.0.

Optics on the back would feature a triple camera setup with a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor that would support tOIS. The other two sensors, according to Agarwal, would be a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 5MP f/2.4 macro shooter.



Android 10, Expandable memory upto 1TB and as said earlier, colour options will be Black, White, Blue.

Yeah, told display size and other things like months ago but did a small mistake with with camera specs earlier, its 5MP Macro, not Depth.https://t.co/gcJoO45qyi

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) December 28, 2019

For selfies, the punch-hole on the front would house a 32MP f/2.2 camera sensor.

Also Read: Samsung may launch the Galaxy S10 Lite as Galaxy A91 in select markets.

Galaxy S10 Lite will boot on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. The smartphone would be available in three colours — Black, White, and Blue. Galaxy S10 Lite would be priced at EUR 679 (roughly Rs 54,200), according to Agarwal.

Galaxy S10 Lite’s support page was briefly live on Samsung France’s website, which hints an imminent launch.