Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite, A51, A71 Lite price and release date leaked before launch

Samsung is rumoured to launch multiple devices during December and January in India and other international markets. The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and two new Galaxy A-series smartphones, namely Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. Even before the announcement of the launch date or teasing the device, prices of these four Samsung smartphones have been leaked.

A Slovakian retailer has reportedly listed the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A51, and Galaxy A71 on their website, revealing the pricing and possible release date.

The listing reveals that Galaxy S10 Lite will be priced at EUR 669 (roughly Rs 52,600), whereas the Galaxy Note 10 Lite would be available for EUR 609 (roughly Rs 47,900). The two Galaxy A-series 2020 smartphones, namely the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, would be priced at EUR 375 (roughly Rs 29,500) and EUR 469 (roughly Rs 37,000). The report by GalaxyClub also reveals that these smartphones would go on sale on December 27.

Samsung is yet to confirm the launch of these four devices mentioned above. The company is scheduled to host a Galaxy A-series 2020 event on December 12 where it is likely to unveil the Galaxy A51 at least. The company could also launch the Galaxy A71 alongside.

Galaxy A51 leaked render images reveal an L-shaped quad-camera module on the back. The rumoured 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is likely to have a hole-punch on the top centre like the Galaxy Note 10 series.