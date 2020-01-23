Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launches today: Where to watch the launch, specifications & expected price

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launches in India on January 23. The new ‘Lite’ variant of the Galaxy S10 series comes to India a couple of days after the Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched locally. The key highlights of the device include: a 48MP triple-camera setup, Snapdragon 855 chipset and a Super AMOLED Plus display.





Samsung is hosting a webcast for the Galaxy S10 Lite launch in India. The launch is scheduled to begin at 12 pm on Samsung’s YouTube , Facebook and other social media accounts.

Reports suggests that the Galaxy S10 Lite would be priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000 in India. The Lite flagship smartphone is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart, with the official date of availability yet to be announced.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 1,080x2,400 resolution. According to Samsung, the screen on Galaxy S10 Lite uses a flexible OLED technology for a thin and light panel. The infinity-O display has a hole-punch cut out at the top-centre for the 32MP front-facing camera. Galaxy S10 Lite has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 394 PPI pixel density.

Under the hood, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset powers the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. The performance unit is paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. It is likely that Samsung may only launch the 8GB+128GB variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite in India if we go by the Flipkart listing. Storage can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The 'Lite' smartphone packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery with SuperFast charging support via USB Type-C.

In terms of camera, the Galaxy S10 Lite boasts a 48MP triple-camera setup. There is a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor that comes with Super Steady OIS. The other two camera lenses include a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide and a 5MP f/2.4 macro sensors. Galaxy S10 Lite has a 32MP f/2.2 front camera inside the punch-hole cutout.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. The smartphone can be unlocked using the in-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock. Like many other Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy S10 Lite features support for Samsung Pay in India.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India for Rs 38,999