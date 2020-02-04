Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is now on sale in India: Check price, specifications, offers

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is now available on sale in India. The smartphone was launched in January 2020 as a watered-down version of the Galaxy S10 series. Key highlights of the Galaxy S10 Lite include a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, a Snapdragon chipset, and a 48MP triple-camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite price and storage variants

Samsung has launched a single 8GB + 128GB variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite in India for Rs 39,999. The smartphone comes in three colour options — Prism Blue, Prism White, and Prism Black. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is available online via Flipkart and Samsung India online store. Interested buyers can also check the Galaxy S10 Lite in major brick-and-mortar stores across India.

As part of the launch offers, Samsung is offering no-cost EMI options and an exchange price up to Rs 3,000. On Flipkart, users can avail a 5 percent discount using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, Rs 3,000 instant cashback using ICICI Bank credit card and up to Rs 17,000 off on exchanging their old smartphone.

Galaxy S10 Lite specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O panel with a Full HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels). According to Samsung, the ‘Plus’ AMOLED display uses flexible OLED technology for a thin and light panel. Galaxy S10 Lite also sports a 20:9 aspect ratio and has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone features s ‘glasstic’ back, which is a mix of glass and plastic.

The back panel of the Galaxy S10 Lite houses a triple-camera setup with a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor that comes with Super Steady OIS. The other two cameras include a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide and a 5MP f/2.4 macro sensors.

For selfies, the punch-hole on the top of the display has a 10MP f/2.0 front camera.

Performance engine on the Galaxy S10 Lite features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. Galaxy S10 Lite packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery with SuperFast charging support via USB Type-C.

Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. Like many other Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy S10 Lite features support for Samsung Pay and Knox in India. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C port, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, etc.

