Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite announced: Check specs, features

Samsung has announced the ‘Lite’ variants of its two flagship smartphones, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10. Both the smartphones, the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite feature identical specifications, except the camera.

Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O display. The Galaxy S10 Lite has a Super AMOLED Plus display, whereas the Note 10 Lite features a Super AMOLED panel.

According to Samsung, a Super AMOLED Plus panel “creates ergonomic design with the thin and light display panel by adopting flexible OLED technology”.

For optics, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets a 12MP triple-camera setup on the back. There’s a 12MP F/1.7 primary wide lens with OIS, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP F/2.4 telephoto lens.

The Galaxy S10 Lite also gets a triple-camera setup with a 48MP f/2.0 primary sensor with Super Steady OIS. The other two lenses include a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide and a 5MP f/2.4 macro lens.

For selfies, both the smartphones feature a 32MP f/2.2 front camera inside the punch-hole placed at the top-centre position of the display.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S10 Lite gets a 7nm2.8GHz unnamed Octa-core processor, paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets a 10nm 2.7GHz unnamed Octa-core processor, also paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB memory.

Both the smartphones get a 4,500 mAh battery with super-fast charging.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite run on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. Both smartphones can be unlocked using the in-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock.

The Galaxy S10 Lite comes in three Prism colours — White, Black and Blue. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, comes in Aura Glow, Aura Red, and Aura Black colours.