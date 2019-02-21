App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S10 commercial aired in Norway confirming major details

Samsung has struggled to keep a lid on the leaks ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event that will commence later in the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Think you know everything about the Galaxy S10, well think again because Samsung just aired a TV commercial of the yet to be announced smartphone in Norway.

As reported by The Verge, the commercial appears to have been accidentally aired by Norway’s second largest television commercial broadcaster, TV 2. Samsung has struggled to keep a lid on the leaks ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event.

The aired commercial gives us a peek into the Galaxy S10 Plus. Here’s every confirmed detail from the commercial –

As one of the few companies that can drill holes in OLED screens, Samsung has taken the double punch-hole display route for the dual front camera setup.

At the bottom of the phone, you can see a speaker similar to that of the Galaxy S9, a Type-C port in the middle and a very-welcomed 3.5mm headphone jack. The S10 Plus also features dedicated Bixby and Volume Rocker buttons on the left, as well as a power button on the right.

The Infinity-O display offers a completely bezel-less look with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner that has a pretty cool animation. The video also showcases Samsung's new Dynamic AMOLED screen which provides better colour accuracy than previous Samsung phones.

The back of the phone reveals a triple rear camera setup with the primary lens, a super-wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. The video gives us a sneak peek into the cameras' AI capabilities to enhance colours.

Finally, the Galaxy S10 family features reserve wireless charging and faster wireless charging as compared to previous generations. Even the Galaxy Buds make a brief appearance in the video. The new Galaxy Buds can also be charged wirelessly by placing the case on the rear of the Galaxy S10.

With the Galaxy Unpacked event only a few hours away, there’s a lot more in store for the Samsung faithful tomorrow.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #Technology

