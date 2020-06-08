App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Fold 2 launch date leaked

Samsung will reportedly hold an online event to unveil new Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2, on August 5

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Fold 2 at its Unpacked event on August 5. The company had previously confirmed it will launch new premium smartphones in H2 2020, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.

According to South Korean website Donga, Samsung will hold an online event to unveil new Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2, on August 5. Citing a Samsung Electronics source, the report states, “Internal discussions are taking place, but the plan to hold the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 is being reviewed favourably.”

A similar claim was made previously by another publication.

Close

According to the report, Samsung is unlikely to host an on-ground event in New York this year due to the on-going anti-racism protests in the country.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series specifications were leaked previously. Samsung will launch two smartphones under the Galaxy Note 20 series, namely the vanilla Note 20 and the Note 20+. Some reports suggested the Galaxy Note 20+ could launch as Note 20 Ultra.

Leaked specifications revealed that the Galaxy Note20+ (or the Galaxy Note20 Ultra) will feature a 6.9" WQHD+ 120Hz LTPO display with a 3040x1440 resolution, an improved S Pen with better sensors, a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The Note20 series will also feature Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 992, depending upon the region. This processor is expected to get paired with 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128/512GB storage.

The vanilla Note 20 will reportedly have a 6.42-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1084*2345 resolution. 

In terms of camera, Galaxy Note 20+ will feature a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 1/1.33-inch sensor, a 12MP ISOCELL Fast 2L3 ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP f/1.34 lens with up to 50x zoom.

Galaxy Fold 2

The biggest upgrade on the Galaxy Fold 2 over the original Fold will be a bigger 6.2-inch cover screen. On the inside, the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.59-inch ultra-thin glass (UTG) display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The next-generation Fold is also tipped to feature a quad-camera setup.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 01:38 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

'We have come a long way': Hardeep Singh Puri remembers Air India's first-ever international flight

'We have come a long way': Hardeep Singh Puri remembers Air India's first-ever international flight

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.