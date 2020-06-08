Samsung Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Fold 2 launch date leaked

Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Fold 2 at its Unpacked event on August 5. The company had previously confirmed it will launch new premium smartphones in H2 2020, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation.

According to South Korean website Donga, Samsung will hold an online event to unveil new Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2, on August 5. Citing a Samsung Electronics source, the report states, “Internal discussions are taking place, but the plan to hold the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 is being reviewed favourably.”

A similar claim was made previously by another publication.

According to the report, Samsung is unlikely to host an on-ground event in New York this year due to the on-going anti-racism protests in the country.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series specifications were leaked previously. Samsung will launch two smartphones under the Galaxy Note 20 series, namely the vanilla Note 20 and the Note 20+. Some reports suggested the Galaxy Note 20+ could launch as Note 20 Ultra.

Leaked specifications revealed that the Galaxy Note20+ (or the Galaxy Note20 Ultra) will feature a 6.9" WQHD+ 120Hz LTPO display with a 3040x1440 resolution, an improved S Pen with better sensors, a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The Note20 series will also feature Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 992, depending upon the region. This processor is expected to get paired with 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128/512GB storage.

The vanilla Note 20 will reportedly have a 6.42-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1084*2345 resolution.

In terms of camera, Galaxy Note 20+ will feature a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 1/1.33-inch sensor, a 12MP ISOCELL Fast 2L3 ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP f/1.34 lens with up to 50x zoom.

Galaxy Fold 2

The biggest upgrade on the Galaxy Fold 2 over the original Fold will be a bigger 6.2-inch cover screen. On the inside, the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.59-inch ultra-thin glass (UTG) display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The next-generation Fold is also tipped to feature a quad-camera setup.