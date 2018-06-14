Samsung Galaxy Note 9 likely to feature 4000 mAh battery, wireless charging

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is likelyt to be equipped with a better and a larger battery than any of the previous Samsung Note versions, according to multiple reports.



100% sure, Galaxy Note9 battery 4000mAh

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 13, 2018

Ice universe, a concrete source of information on Samsung devices tweeted they they are 100 percent sure the Galaxy Note 9 battery has a 4,000 mAh capacity.

And according to findings by GalaxyClub, Samsung is working on a faster wireless charger, which supports the 4000 mAh battery rumour. It could also feature Samsung’s improved digital assistant, Bixby 2.0.

According to a report by Sam Mobile, Model number EP-N5100, the convertible wireless charger which comes with the Galaxy S9 device was launched this year by Samsung. The EP-N5100 has 9 volts and 1.67 amperes input rating, the same as the company’s fast wireless chargers that came earlier. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), a new charger with model number EP-N6100 has been certified, with an input rating of 12 volts and 2.1 amperes.

Samsung introduced the current fast wireless charging with the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 edge+, both of which had a 3,000 mAh battery. And since then, Samsung has seen a boost in the battery capacity of their mobile phones. It only makes sense if Samsung is preparing for a faster wireless charger.

Earlier, it was speculated that the Galaxy Note 9 will be launched on August 9, with a better and improved camera setup. There were also rumours that the new device will feature 512 GB storage. The coming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is one of the most awaited phones of the year, and many consumers would be looking forward in anticipation to get their hands on it.