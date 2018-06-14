App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 likely to feature 4000 mAh battery, wireless charging

Samsung introduced fast wireless charging with the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 edge+, both of which had a 3,000 mAh battery.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is likelyt to be equipped with a better and a larger battery than any of the previous Samsung Note versions, according to multiple reports.

Ice universe, a concrete source of information on Samsung devices tweeted they they are 100 percent sure the Galaxy Note 9 battery has a 4,000 mAh capacity.

And according to findings by GalaxyClub, Samsung is working on a faster wireless charger, which supports the 4000 mAh battery rumour. It could also feature Samsung’s improved digital assistant, Bixby 2.0.

According to a report by Sam Mobile, Model number EP-N5100, the convertible wireless charger which comes with the Galaxy S9 device was launched this year by Samsung. The EP-N5100 has 9 volts and 1.67 amperes input rating, the same as the company’s fast wireless chargers that came earlier. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), a new charger with model number EP-N6100 has been certified, with an input rating of 12 volts and 2.1 amperes.

related news

Samsung introduced the current fast wireless charging with the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 edge+, both of which had a 3,000 mAh battery. And since then, Samsung has seen a boost in the battery capacity of their mobile phones. It only makes sense if Samsung is preparing for a faster wireless charger.

Earlier, it was speculated that the Galaxy Note 9 will be launched on August 9, with a better and improved camera setup. There were also rumours that the new device will feature 512 GB storage. The coming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is one of the most awaited phones of the year, and many consumers would be looking forward in anticipation to get their hands on it.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 10:16 am

