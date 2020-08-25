172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|samsung-galaxy-note-20-ultra-galaxy-tab-s7-series-owners-report-green-tint-issue-found-on-galaxy-s20-series-report-5751171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 08:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7 series owners report green tint issue found on Galaxy S20 series: Report

While users reported the green tint issue on the Exynos 990 chip models of the Galaxy S20 series, the new set of complaints are coming from users using the Snapdragon 865+ models of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7 series.

Moneycontrol News

Select Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S7 series users are reporting a green tint issue on their devices. The issue arises when users set the brightness below a certain level, causing to show a green shade on the screen.

Users on Reddit reported about the green tint issue on their Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7, and Galaxy Tab S7+ devices after pushing the brightness levels below a specific limit, reported SamMobile. A similar issue plagued several Galaxy S20 series smartphones earlier this year, which was fixed via a software update.

While users reported the green tint issue on the Exynos 990 chip models of the Galaxy S20 series, the new set of complaints are coming from users using the Snapdragon 865+ models of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7 series. 

Close

Our Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G India review unit featuring the Exynos 990 chip does not show any signs of green tint at the time of writing this.

The issue does not seem to be due to the specific nature of AMOLED displays as the Tab S7, which features an 11-inch TFT screen. The issue can be resolved via a software update provided there is no faulty hardware.

Samsung is yet to confirm or comment on the issue at the time of writing this.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 08:40 am

tags #Samsung #smartphones

