Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications leak, suggest specs inferior to Note 10

In 2019, Samsung launched the vanilla Note 10 with a smaller battery and a lower resolution display. The company seems to be applying a similar strategy for Note 20 and launch the higher-end variant with more powerful specifications.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series in August. Like the Note 10 series, Samsung is tipped to launch two variants of the Note 20, namely the vanilla Note 20 and the Note 20+ (aka Note 20 Ultra). If a new report is to be believed, the gap between the specifications of the Note 20 and Note 20+ will be significantly large.

Tipster IceUniverse claims that the Note 20 specifications will be a step down from the Note 10. The prominent leaker has listed some specifications of the Note 20 that make it look like the Note 20 Lite.

If the leaked specs are accurate, the Note 20 will have a flat 1080p display and come only with 60Hz refresh rate. Note 10, on the other hand, has curved edges and a 60Hz display.

Close


In 2019, Samsung launched the vanilla Note 10 with a smaller battery and a lower resolution display. The company seems to be applying a similar strategy for Note 20 and launch the higher-end variant with more powerful specifications.

These claims are similar to the leaked Galaxy Note 20 renders that suggested a boxier form factor with more squarish corners. The screen curvature was also missing in the render images.

However, Ross Young, the founder/CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), previously claimed that the Note 20 will have a 6.42-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1084*2345 resolution. Notably, IceUniverse approved the specifications leaked by Young back then.

While there are varying speculations and reports on display specifications, other Galaxy Note 20 series specifications across these reports have been similar. These include a Snapdragon 865 processor or Samsung's custom Exynos 990 SoC. The processor could be paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, which Samsung had previously started mass-producing.

Samsung is likely to hold an online event to unveil new Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2, on August 5.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 02:21 pm

tags #Samsung

