Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series reportedly launching on August 5

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is arriving sometime in August at a virtual-only Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, a more recent leak suggests a more precise launch date for the Galaxy Note 20 line-up. The upcoming Note 20 series is expected to be unveiled on August 5.



August 5, TheNextGalaxy

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 5, 2020

Predict the price of the Galaxy Note20 series:

Note20, $999

Note20 Ultra, $1299 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 4, 2020

The leak comes from known tipster Ice Universe. A report by MSPowerUser also claims that the company will host an online-only unpacked event due to the coronavirus pandemic. The South Korean tech giant could also launch the Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 alongside its flagship Galaxy Note 20 series.In a subsequent tweet, Ice Universe also leaked pricing details about Samsung’s upcoming flagship Note series. The vanilla Galaxy Note 20 could be priced at $999 (roughly Rs 74,500), while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be priced at $1,299 (roughly Rs 96,900).

For comparison, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ were first sold at $949 (roughly Rs 70,800) and $1,099 (roughly Rs 82,000), respectively. Last week, rumours surfaced that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra could be available in a Mystic Bronze colour and a triple-rear camera set up with a 108 MP camera sensor at the helm.

