Samsung Galaxy Note 10-series launch in India on August 20, to go on sale starting August 22

This is contrary to other reports that suggested the Galaxy Note 10-series would be available starting August 23.
Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy Note 10-series on August 7 in New York. There have been many rumours about the South Korean giant launching its second premium device on August 8 in India. Contrary to these claims, a new report claims that Samsung would release the Galaxy Note 10-series on August 20.
According to 91Mobiles, after the launch of the Galaxy Note 10-series on August 20, the devices would go on sale starting August 22 in India.
The report suggests that both, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ would be available on sale starting August 22, the same date as its international release date. This is contrary to other reports that suggested the Galaxy Note 10-series would be available starting August 23.
Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Note 10 would support 25W Super-fast charging. A leak by a tipster suggests that the Galaxy Note 10-series India variant would be available in three storage variants across new colour options. The Galaxy Note 10 would be capped to 512GB storage, whereas the bigger Note 10+ would have up to 1TB internal storage.
Other specifications of the Galaxy Note 10+ include a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ display with HDR10+ support. The smaller Note 10 would have a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display.
It would get powered by an Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/ 855+, depending upon the region. Samsung is rumoured to debut its Galaxy Note 10-series with an Exynos 9825 processor in the US. Typically the company launches its flagship smartphones in the US with a Qualcomm chipset.
The SoC is expected to be paired with 8GB RAM and go up to 12GB. Moreover, all Galaxy Note 10+ China variants are rumoured to have 5G compatibility and minimum 12GB RAM with 512GB storage.The wait for more details on other internals and pricing would not be long as Samsung would officially unveil the Galaxy Note 10-series on August 7 at 4 pm EST (August 8, 1.30 am IST).Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.