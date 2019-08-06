Samsung Galaxy Note 10-series launch in India on August 20, to go on sale starting August 22

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy Note 10-series on August 7 in New York. There have been many rumours about the South Korean giant launching its second premium device on August 8 in India. Contrary to these claims, a new report claims that Samsung would release the Galaxy Note 10-series on August 20.

According to 91Mobiles, after the launch of the Galaxy Note 10-series on August 20, the devices would go on sale starting August 22 in India.

The report suggests that both, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ would be available on sale starting August 22, the same date as its international release date. This is contrary to other reports that suggested the Galaxy Note 10-series would be available starting August 23.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Note 10 would support 25W Super-fast charging. A leak by a tipster suggests that the Galaxy Note 10-series India variant would be available in three storage variants across new colour options. The Galaxy Note 10 would be capped to 512GB storage, whereas the bigger Note 10+ would have up to 1TB internal storage.

Other specifications of the Galaxy Note 10+ include a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ display with HDR10+ support. The smaller Note 10 would have a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display.

It would get powered by an Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855/ 855+, depending upon the region. Samsung is rumoured to debut its Galaxy Note 10-series with an Exynos 9825 processor in the US. Typically the company launches its flagship smartphones in the US with a Qualcomm chipset.

The SoC is expected to be paired with 8GB RAM and go up to 12GB. Moreover, all Galaxy Note 10+ China variants are rumoured to have 5G compatibility and minimum 12GB RAM with 512GB storage.