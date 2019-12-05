Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite's early render images reveal S-Pen support and other design details

Multiple reports over the past months have claimed that Samsung would be releasing a watered-down version of the Galaxy Note 10 in December. While specifications and features have been speculated for a long time, a new report gives us a first look at the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The report also says that Samsung may launch the Galaxy Note 10 Lite as Galaxy A81 in some countries.

Tipster OnLeaks, who recently leaked the renders of Galaxy A91, has released a couple of render shots of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The renders may not be as bright, but gives enough information about the design of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Samsung seems to have decided to launch its premium range of smartphones with a hole-punch display. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will continue to feature a punch-hole in the centre top area of the display, according to the tipster.

The toned-down variant will also support a highlight feature of the Galaxy Note series - S-Pen support. Assuming that the Galaxy Note Lite would launch in some markets as the Galaxy A81, it could be a hint that Samsung may launch its other premium smartphone series with S-Pen support.

Surprisingly, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite render images also show a 3.5mm headphone jack, which Samsung removed from the Galaxy Note 10.

The rear panel will house a square-shaped triple-camera module, according to OnLeaks. A recent report claimed that the Note 10 Lite will feature a 32MP selfie camera and a 12MP wide-angle lens on the back. The report does not reveal other camera specifications.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite, with the model number SM-N770F, was recently spotted on Geekbench, which got a single-core and a multi-core score of 667 and 2,030, respectively.