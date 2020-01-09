Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to be launched in India for Rs 35,990: Report

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The ‘Lite’ variant of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is reportedly launching in India on January 25. While specifications and features are already available, a new report claims to have revealed the Galaxy Note 10 Lite price.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be launched in India for Rs 35,990, claims 91Mobiles. Retail sources have informed the website that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite with 6GB RAM will be priced at Rs 35,990, whereas the 8GB RAM will be launched for Rs 39,990. The pricing does show that Samsung is taking on OnePlus with its Note 10 Lite, and probably the Galaxy S10 Lite as well.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. Like its premium counterparts, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite features an Infinity-O display with the punch-hole placed at the top-centre.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 10nm 2.7GHz unnamed Octa-core processor, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB memory. Samsung is expected to launch the Note 10 Lite with the Snapdragon 855 chip, like it Galaxy S10 Lite.

For optics, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets a 12MP triple-camera setup on the back. There’s a 12MP f/1.7 primary wide lens with OIS, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. The 32MP f/2.0 front camera is placed inside the punch-hole notch.

The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with Super-fast charging support. Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite run on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. Both smartphones can be unlocked using the in-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is also confirmed to launch in India, according to a Flipkart listing.