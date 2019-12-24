App
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications leaked before official unveiling at CES 2020

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, along with the Galaxy S10 Lite, is said to make its first appearance at the CES 2020, which kicks off on January 7.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
New reports have leaked Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications ahead of an expected launch at CES 2020.

According to WinFuture, Samsung Galaxy Galaxy Note 10 Lite would feature a tall 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with a punch-hole. Instead of an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, Samsung has reportedly opted for an optical fingerprint scanner for the Note 10 Lite.

Over the past couple of months, there have been speculations about Samsung launching a new variant of the Galaxy Note 10 called the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The smartphone was earlier expected to launch sometime in December.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite, along with the Galaxy S10 Lite, is said to make its first appearance at the CES 2020, which kicks off from January 7.

As per the recent leaks, under the hood, the smartphone would feature an Exynos 9810 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

The smartphone is said to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging technology. Galaxy Note 10 Lite will not have wireless charging, according to the report.

The triple camera setup on the back would feature three 12MP sensors, each for wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto shooting capabilities. For selfies, Samsung would put a 32MP front camera inside the punch-hole. 

Leaked Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders images reveal that the 3.5mm headphone jack will make a comeback, something which is missing on the Galaxy Note 10 series.

Like other Galaxy Note smartphones, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will also have S Pen support. Galaxy Note 10 Lite, although a toned-down flagship, will reportedly launch for 609 Euros (roughly Rs 48,000).

First Published on Dec 24, 2019 01:11 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

