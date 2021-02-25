Samsung Galaxy M62 listing confirms 64 MP Quad Cameras, 7,000 mAh Battery, 7nm Exynos 9825 SoC

Samsung recently unwittingly revealed the Galaxy M62 in Thailand. The Galaxy M62 arrives with a massive battery, a 7nm chipset, an OLED panel, and a quad-camera setup. Judging by its spec sheet, the Galaxy M62 looks more or less like a rebranded Galaxy F62, which debuted in India last week.

At the moment, the pricing for the Galaxy M62 in Thailand is yet to be revealed. However, the phone will be available in Thailand as well as Malaysia on March 3. While you can click here to head to the support page, you will be redirected to the Home page. This suggests that the phone will launch soon.

Source: Samsung

The phone only seems to arrive in a 128GB storage variant, although the specifications section of the product page shows an 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, the page also mentions an unnamed octa-core SoC, which is likely to be the Exynos 9825 chipset. The Galaxy M62 will also be available in the same colour options as the Galaxy F62, including Black, Blue, and Green.

The Samsung Galaxy M62 will be powered by a 7nm Exynos 9825 SoC. The phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080*2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus panel. The hole-punch camera cutout houses a 32 MP, f/2.2 selfie shooter. On the back, the Galaxy M62 features a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, and two 5 MP sensors for depth sensing and macro mode.

The handset packs a massive 7,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone measures 9.5mm in thickness and weighs 218g. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB-C, a headphone jack, a microSD card slot, and more. The Galaxy M62 also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader.