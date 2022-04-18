Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to be launched in India on April 22

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will launch in India on April 22, with the South Korean electronics giant recently setting up an official page for the smartphone in the country.

Samsung has said the device will be launched on April 22 at 12 pm and the phone will go on sale through Amazon India.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G was recently unveiled globally and will feature the same specifications in India. While there’s no official price tag for the Galaxy M53 5G in India, it will likely fall in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has opted for an Exynos 1280 SoC paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of expandable storage.

The handset runs Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI skin on top. The Galaxy M53 5G sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Galaxy M53 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor. The main camera is also paired with an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit.

There’s a notable downgrade in the camera system from the Galaxy A73, which has OIS on the main camera as well as higher resolution ultrawide, macro, and depth sensors.

In the front, the M53 5G opts for a 32MP selfie camera. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 25W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. The handset is available in blue, green, and brown.