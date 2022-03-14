Samsung Galaxy M53 5G key specifications leaked: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy F62 is available for Rs 17,999 as part of the Flipkart Big Diwali sale offers.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is expected to debut soon. A video has recently surfaced online that has revealed key specifications and the design of the Galaxy M53 5G. It also reveals the pricing of the Galaxy M53 5G.

According to the video, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G could be priced between VND 10.5 million to 11 million (Roughly Rs 35,000 to Rs. 37,000) in Vietnam. In India, you can expect the Galaxy M53 5G to fall in the sub-30K segment.

The video also suggests that the Galaxy M53 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G chipset. The handset sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy M53 5G is also said to feature a 108 MP quad-camera setup on the back. The other three sensors here are an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the M53 5G could sport a 32 MP selfie camera.

Lastly, the M53 will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. The phone will likely boot Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI skin on top. Lastly, the design of the Galaxy M53 will also reportedly be similar to that of the Galaxy F62 (Review) with a square camera module on the back.