English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy M33 5G new Emerald Brown colour variant launched in India

    The Galaxy M33 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs 19,499 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The Galaxy M53 5G is priced at Rs 26,499 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs 28,499 for the 8GB/128GB configuration.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 21, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST

    Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy M53 5G in a new colour option in India. The Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy M53 5G have been introduced in Emerald Brown.

    The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs 19,499 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The Galaxy M53 5G is priced at Rs 26,499 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs 28,499 for the 8GB/128GB configuration. Indian consumers who use an ICICI Bank card can avail an instant discount of Rs 2,500 on the M53 5G and Rs 3,000 on the M33 5G.

    Both models are available in the new Emerald Brown. The Galaxy M53 5G was unveiled back in April in Deep Ocean Blue and Mystique Green colours, while the Galaxy M33 5G launched in Blue and Green colour options.

    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications

    The Galaxy M33 5G is powered by a 5nm octa-core Exynos 1280 chipset. The M33 5G runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The Galaxy M33 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

    Close

    Related stories

    For optics, the M33 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. For selfies, the Galaxy M33 5G opts for an 8 MP camera. The phone also packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

    Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. The handset runs Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI skin on top. The Galaxy M53 5G sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

    For optics, the Galaxy M53 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor. The main camera is also paired with an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. On the front, the M53 5G opts for a 32MP selfie camera. The phone comes with One UI 4.1 pre-installed on top of Android 12.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Exynos #MediaTek #Samsung #smartphones
    first published: May 21, 2022 01:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.