Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with Snapdragon 778G SoC launching in India on September 28

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy M series device in India next week. While the company confirmed that the Galaxy M52 5G would be arriving in India soon, no particular date was specified, until now.

The Amazon India listing for the Galaxy M52 5G confirms that the device will be launching on September 28 at 12:00 noon in India. The Galaxy M52 5G will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon India and select retail outlets. While details about the device are still scarce, Samsung has already revealed some of its specifications.

The Galaxy M52 5G will use a Snapdragon 778G SoC that will come with 11 bands support for 5G connectivity. Samsung claims that the new Snapdragon chip will improve CPU performance by 55 percent.

Samsung said in its release; “The Galaxy M series has been very popular among millennial and Gen Z consumers and the powerful processor makes it the most powerful M Series smartphone to launch in India.” Additionally, the Galaxy M52 5G will also be 21 percent sleeker as compared to Galaxy M51, making it the slimmest M Series smartphone yet, with thickness of just 7.4mm.

Samsung notes that the device will offer a “monstrous 2x smoother display for seamless scrolling and immersive viewing experience.” This suggests that the Galaxy M52 will feature a large display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will run Android 11-based One UI.

While other specifications of the Galaxy M52 5G are yet to be revealed, previous leaks give us a detailed picture of the device.

Other confirmed specs include a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, a 32 MP selfie camera, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 25W fast-charging support The Galaxy M52 5G is expected to arrive in Black, White, and Blue colour options.