Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with 120Hz AMOLED display, 5,000 mAh battery, triple cameras to launch in India on September 28

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in India on September 28. However, the device has already been revealed under the radar in Poland. The Galaxy M52 5G arrives with a high-refresh-rate display, a triple-camera setup, a 5G chipset, and a sizeable battery.

The pricing of the Galaxy M52 5G has not been revealed in the listing. In India, the price of the Galaxy M52 5G is expected to fall in the sub-30K segment. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available in Blue, Black, and White colours. The handset is only listed with 128GB of storage.

The Galaxy M52 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC with 11 bands support for 5G connectivity. The device sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The M52 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging support.

For optics, the Galaxy M52 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP sensor at the helm. The other two cameras include a 12 MP ultrawide lens and a 5 MP macro unit. On the front, the device opts for a 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS, and more. The Galaxy M52 5G is expected to arrive in India with similar specifications on September 28 and will be sold through Amazon India.