Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India, specs announced; smartphone sale begins during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India has been announced. The new Samsung smartphone has been launched in India for Rs 30,000. It goes on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The device competes against the likes of the Realme GT Master Edition and the upcoming Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes in two storage options with 128GB storage as standard. The base 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 26,999. The 8GB variant, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs 28,999. It comes in two colours - Icy Blue and Blazing Black.

The device goes on sale starting October 3 in India during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications

The Galaxy M52 5G features a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The screen comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup. It comes with a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. It draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and comes with up to 8GB of RAM. For selfies and video calls, the device has a 32MP front camera sensor inside the hole-punch cutout.

It packs a 5000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy M52 runs Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 out of the box.