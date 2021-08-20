MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M32 5G full specs leaked ahead of official launch

The two Galaxy M series phones will be revealed in India on August 25 at 12:00 pm (noon).

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 05:16 PM IST

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M52 5G and M32 5G in India next week. However, ahead of the official launch, the full spec sheet of the two devices has been leaked. The two Galaxy M series phones will be revealed in India on August 25 at 12:00 pm (noon).

Samsug Galaxy M52 5G Expected Specs 

According to a report by 91mobiles, the Galaxy M52 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC and will supports 11 bands of 5G. The M52 5G will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It will run Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 custom skin on top.

The phone will opt for a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5 MP macro camera. There’ll be a 32 MP selfie camera on the front of the device. The M52 5G will likely pack a 5,000 mAh battery with a 15W adapter bundled in the box. The phone will arrive in 6GB and 8GB RAM options as well as 128GB of expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Expected Specs

The South Korean smartphone maker has confirmed that the Galaxy M32 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. It will support 12 5G bands and feature a Knox security chip. The phone will run Android 11 based on One UI with 2 years of OS upgrades. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with fast-charging support.

The Galaxy M32 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The phone boasts a 48 MP quad-camera setup on the back.  We expect the other three sensors to be an ultrawide shooter, a macro unit, and a depth sensor.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Aug 20, 2021 05:16 pm



