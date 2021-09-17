Samsung Galaxy M52 5G full specs leaked ahead of launch in India

Samsung is gearing up to launch another mid-range 5G phone in India soon. The Galaxy M52 5G arrives hot on the heels of the Galaxy A52s 5G. While Samsung hasn't provided an official launch date for the device, it should debut in India before October.

The Galaxy M52 5G will succeed last year’s Galaxy M51. The South Korean smartphone maker hasn’t confirmed the official launch date yet, but it did say that it would be “coming soon”. Amazon’s teaser page does give us a glimpse at the device’s back panel and several other details.

From the dedicated microsite, it is clear that the Galaxy M52 5G will feature a triple-camera setup on the back. The company also says that the new Snapdragon chip on the device will offer 56-percent improved CPU performance. It will also support 11 5G bands. Samsung is touting a 'best-in-class" display, suggesting that we could see a 120Hz panel.

According to a recent report by Gadget360, a listing for the Galaxy M52 5G was spotted on a Polish retailer. The listing provided an in-depth look at the M52 5G.

Galaxy M52 5G Expected Specs

According to the report, the Galaxy M52 5G is expected to pack a Snapdragon 778G SoC with support for eleven 5G bands. The chipset will likely be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It appears to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device will run Android 11-based One UI. It also reveals a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5 MP macro camera. Additionally, the phone will also come with a 32 MP selfie camera. It will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery, although charging support hasn't been mentioned. But you can expect 25W charging support over a USB Type-C port with a 15W adapter bundled in the box.

The Galaxy M52 5G will arrive in Black, White, and Blue colour options. The listing also suggests that it will be 21 percent sleeker than its predecessor.