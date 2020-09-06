Samsung Galaxy M51 with Snapdragon 730G SoC, 7,000 mAh battery launching on September 10

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy M51 in India later this week. The launch event for the Galaxy M51 is set to take place on September 10 at 12:00 pm. But as we wait for the launch, the Galaxy M51 has already been listed on Amazon India, revealing several key specs of the device.

According to the Amazon listing, the Galaxy A51 will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC, making it the first smartphone in the Galaxy M series to use a Snapdragon 7 series chipset. In terms of performance, the Snapdragon 730G is significantly faster than the Exynos 9611 on the Galaxy M31s, M31, and M21.

Apart from the chipset, Amazon has also confirmed that the Galaxy M51 will have an industry-leading 7,000 mAh battery capacity as well as a 25W charging adapter included in the box. Samsung says that it is “India-first 7,000 mAh battery” on a smartphone.

The Galaxy M51 will also sport a massive 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display. The screen gets a hole-punch cut out on the top for the selfie camera. On the back, the Galaxy M51 will rock a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor at the helm. The other three sensors will likely be an ultrawide, a depth, and a macro camera.

Samsung has not yet unveiled the pricing of the Galaxy M51. However, we expect the Galaxy M51’s price in India to fall under the 25K mark. The Galaxy M51 will likely compete with devices like the OnePlus Nord, Oppo F17 Pro, Vivo V19, and Realme 7 Pro. You can expect more details to surface ahead of the September 10 launch date.