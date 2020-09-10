Samsung Galaxy M51 launch today at 12 pm in India: Check specifications, expected price

Samsung Galaxy M51 launches on September 10 in India. The new Samsung Galaxy M-series smartphone will be unveiled at 12 pm and will be available on sale via Amazon India. Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications teased by Samsung confirm a mammoth 7,000 mAh battery and a 64MP quad-camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M51 launch in India

Samsung Galaxy M51 launch is scheduled to begin in India at 12 pm. As mentioned earlier, the Samsung smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon India upon launch.

Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to be a smartphone under Rs 30,000 in India. In that price range, Galaxy M51 competes against the likes of OnePlus Nord (Review), Realme X3 SuperZoom (Review), Oppo F17 Pro (First impressions), etc.

While speculations suggest that Galaxy M51 price in India will be between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 the official pricing will be announced at the launch.

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications (confirmed)

An Amazon microsite reveals some key Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications ahead of its launch. As per the page, Samsung Galaxy M51 will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display. The display will have a hole-punch cutout for the single 32MP front camera found on the European model.

Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy M51 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The processor is likely to be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Samsung Galaxy M51 is confirmed to pack the biggest battery on any Samsung smartphone so far. The smartphone will have a 7,000 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

The Amazon India microsite also confirms that Samsung Galaxy M51 camera setup will include a 64MP primary camera. The other three sensors are likely to be an ultra-wide lens, a macro camera, and a depth sensor.