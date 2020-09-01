Samsung Galaxy M51 launch in India on September 10: Check specifications, expected price

Samsung Galaxy M51 launch date has been confirmed. The mid-range Samsung smartphone will launch in India on September 10. Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available via Amazon upon launch. The specifications of Galaxy M51 are already known, courtesy of its launch in Germany.

Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch details

Samsung Galaxy M51 launch in India is scheduled for September 10 at 12 pm. Upon launch, the M-series smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon India and Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy M51 price

Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced at EUR 360 (Approx. Rs 31,550) in Germany. The phone arrives in a single 6GB/128GB configuration. The Galaxy M51 India price is expected to fall inside Rs 25,000, putting it up against the OnePlus Nord (Review) and Vivo V19 (Review).

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a punch-hole cutout at the top-centre for the 32MP front camera.

On the back, the Galaxy M51 sports a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP f/1.8 lens at the helm. The main camera is paired with a 12 MP f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP macro camera.

Under the hood, Galaxy M51 is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, suspected to be the Snapdragon 730G SoC. The chipset is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (Expandable up to 512GB). The Galaxy M51 packs a massive 7,000 mAh battery, the first of its kind at this price. The battery supports 25W fast charging over USB Type-C.

The Galaxy M51 is available in Black and White colour options.