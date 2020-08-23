172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|samsung-galaxy-m51-launch-date-price-specifications-tipped-5743501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy M51 launch date, price, specifications tipped

Samsung is likely to make the Galaxy M51 available in India under Rs 25,000.

Galaxy M40
Galaxy M40

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of a new mid-range smartphone in India under its M-series. The South Korean tech giant is rumoured to launch the Galaxy M51 in India very soon. While there is no official confirmation on the launch at the time of writing this, Galaxy M51specifications and price have been leaked.

Galaxy M51 price in India (rumoured)

Samsung is likely to make the Galaxy M51 available in India under Rs 25,000. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, aka Stufflistings, the Galaxy M51 will be priced at Rs 23,990 and could launch in India on September 10.

Close

Galaxy M51 specifications (rumoured)

related news

Previously, tipster Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with Pricebaba, revealed that Galaxy M51 will come in 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options. Agarwal also claims that Galaxy M51 will pack a massive 7,000 mAh battery, which is a first for any smartphone. The battery is said to support 25W fast charging.

Galaxy M51 will sport a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP portrait sensor and a 5MP macro camera, Agarwal added. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front camera.

Under the hood, Galaxy M51 could get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.

The smartphone is also rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole on the upper left corner.
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 09:40 am

tags #Samsung #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.