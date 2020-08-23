Samsung Galaxy M51 launch date, price, specifications tipped

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of a new mid-range smartphone in India under its M-series. The South Korean tech giant is rumoured to launch the Galaxy M51 in India very soon. While there is no official confirmation on the launch at the time of writing this, Galaxy M51specifications and price have been leaked.

Galaxy M51 price in India (rumoured)



Just got to know that the Samsung Galaxy M51 could be priced around INR 23990.

The device could launch in India on September 10 as per my source.#samsung #samsunggalaxym51

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 21, 2020

Samsung is likely to make the Galaxy M51 available in India under Rs 25,000. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, aka Stufflistings, the Galaxy M51 will be priced at Rs 23,990 and could launch in India on September 10.

Galaxy M51 specifications (rumoured)

Previously, tipster Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with Pricebaba, revealed that Galaxy M51 will come in 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options. Agarwal also claims that Galaxy M51 will pack a massive 7,000 mAh battery, which is a first for any smartphone. The battery is said to support 25W fast charging.

Galaxy M51 will sport a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP portrait sensor and a 5MP macro camera, Agarwal added. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front camera.

Under the hood, Galaxy M51 could get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.

The smartphone is also rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole on the upper left corner.