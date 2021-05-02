MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy M42 spotted on India's BIS certification website, hinting towards imminent launch

The Galaxy M32 is expected to feature a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
The Galaxy M42 5G has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-M426B.

Samsung recently unveiled its first 5G smartphone in the Galaxy M series in India in the form of the Galaxy M42 5G. Now, the company seems to be gearing up for, yet another Galaxy M smartphone launch in the country.

The Galaxy M32 might be just around the corner, with the device receiving certification on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website, according to MySmartPrice. The new phone will succeed the Galaxy M31, bringing quite a few improvements. While Samsung hasn’t confirmed any specs of the device, it recently appeared on Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing suggests that the M32 will be powered by the MediaTek G80 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone is also expected to run on Android 11 with Samsung’s OneUI skin on top. According to a report by 91mobiles, the Galaxy M32 might also pack a 6,000 mAh battery, which shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering the Galaxy M31 also used a 6,000 mAh cell.

While it hasn’t been confirmed, you can also expect a 64 MP quad-camera setup on the back of the device as well as a 32 MP selfie shooter on the front. Samsung has upped its game in the mid-range in 2021, with the launch of the Galaxy M42, Galaxy F62 (Review), and Galaxy A52 (Review). So, it would be interesting to see just how much of an improvement the Galaxy M32 gets over its predecessor.
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: May 2, 2021 04:21 pm

