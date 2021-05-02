Samsung Galaxy M42 spotted on India's BIS certification website, hinting towards imminent launch

The Galaxy M42 5G has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-M426B.

Samsung recently unveiled its first 5G smartphone in the Galaxy M series in India in the form of the Galaxy M42 5G. Now, the company seems to be gearing up for, yet another Galaxy M smartphone launch in the country.

The Galaxy M32 might be just around the corner, with the device receiving certification on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website, according to MySmartPrice. The new phone will succeed the Galaxy M31, bringing quite a few improvements. While Samsung hasn’t confirmed any specs of the device, it recently appeared on Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing suggests that the M32 will be powered by the MediaTek G80 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone is also expected to run on Android 11 with Samsung’s OneUI skin on top. According to a report by 91mobiles, the Galaxy M32 might also pack a 6,000 mAh battery, which shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering the Galaxy M31 also used a 6,000 mAh cell.