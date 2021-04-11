Samsung Galaxy M42 official teaser video leaks; claimed to be the fastest Galaxy M-series smartphone

The Galaxy M42 5G has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-M426B.

Samsung Galaxy M42 launch in India is tipped for April end in India. While the exact launch date remains unknown, the teaser video of the upcoming Samsung smartphone has leaked online. The leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M42 will be the first Samsung Galaxy M-series smartphone to come with 5G network connectivity support.



So yes, the Samsung #GalaxyM42 seems right around the corner. Got my hands on this video today.

The device will be the first-ever 5G phone in the Galaxy M lineup of smartphones #FastestMonster @SamsungIndia pic.twitter.com/WAEd604Np6

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 10, 2021

The tipster has also shared a teaser video, which claims that the Galaxy M42 5G will be the fastest Galaxy M-series smartphone to date.