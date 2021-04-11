English
Samsung Galaxy M42 official teaser video leaks; claimed to be the fastest Galaxy M-series smartphone

Samsung Galaxy M42 India launch date is currently unknown.

Moneycontrol News
April 11, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST
The Galaxy M42 5G has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-M426B.

Samsung Galaxy M42 launch in India is tipped for April end in India. While the exact launch date remains unknown, the teaser video of the upcoming Samsung smartphone has leaked online. The leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M42 will be the first Samsung Galaxy M-series smartphone to come with 5G network connectivity support.

The upcoming Samsung smartphone is tipped to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, according to tipster Mukul Sharma. The same chip is found on the likes of Xiaomi Mi 10i (Review). It sits below the Snapdragon 765G that you get on the OnePlus Nord (Review) and Vivo V20 Pro (Review). 

The tipster has also shared a teaser video, which claims that the Galaxy M42 5G will be the fastest Galaxy M-series smartphone to date. 

The Galaxy M42 5G has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-M426B. The listing revealed that the phone will come with the Snapdragon 750G SoC and 4GB of RAM. We expect Samsung to launch the device with 6GB/ 8GB RAM options in India. The device is likely to run Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 out of the box. It will also pack a massive 6000 mAh battery under the hood. Much like the Samsung Galaxy M51 (Review), the M42 5G could come with 25W fast charging support.
first published: Apr 11, 2021 09:31 am

