Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy M42 launch in India imminent as it passes BIS certification website

If Samsung Galaxy M42 does come to India, it is likely to sit between the Galaxy M31s and Galaxy M51.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image: Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung may soon launch multiple Galaxy M-series smartphones in India. After the Galaxy M12, details of the Galaxy M42 have surfaced on the web. Samsung Galaxy M42 was spotted on the Compulsory Certification of China (3C) website, which revealed the device’s battery capacity details. The smartphone was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting at its imminent launch in India.

Samsung Galaxy M42 battery with the model number EB-BM425ABY was spotted on the 3C website by tipster the_tech_guy. The battery has a rated capacity of 5,830mAh, which suggests that Galaxy M42 is likely to come with a 6,000 mAh cell. The battery details were also spotted on the BIS website by MySmartPrice.

Not much is known about the Galaxy M42. Samsung is yet to make an official announcement on the Galaxy M42 launch in India. Earlier this year, SamMobile had reported that Galaxy M42 with the model number SM-M425F is likely to come with a 64MP main rear camera and 128GB inbuilt memory. 

Close
If the smartphone does come to India, it is likely to sit between the Galaxy M31s and Galaxy M51 (Review). This also means that Galaxy M42 price in India is likely to be set between Rs 20,000 and Rs 22,000, considering the Galaxy M51 price has been available between the price range of Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 10:07 am

tags #Samsung #smartphones

