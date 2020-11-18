Samsung Galaxy M42 launch in India imminent as it passes BIS certification website

Samsung may soon launch multiple Galaxy M-series smartphones in India. After the Galaxy M12, details of the Galaxy M42 have surfaced on the web. Samsung Galaxy M42 was spotted on the Compulsory Certification of China (3C) website, which revealed the device’s battery capacity details. The smartphone was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting at its imminent launch in India.



Samsung Galaxy M42

Battery capacity : 6000mAh (typical) pic.twitter.com/a8cEFNSBAp

— the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) November 17, 2020

Samsung Galaxy M42 battery with the model number EB-BM425ABY was spotted on the 3C website by tipster the_tech_guy. The battery has a rated capacity of 5,830mAh, which suggests that Galaxy M42 is likely to come with a 6,000 mAh cell. The battery details were also spotted on the BIS website by MySmartPrice

Not much is known about the Galaxy M42. Samsung is yet to make an official announcement on the Galaxy M42 launch in India. Earlier this year, SamMobile had reported that Galaxy M42 with the model number SM-M425F is likely to come with a 64MP main rear camera and 128GB inbuilt memory.