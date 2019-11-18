Samsung Galaxy M40 receives a limited period price cut in India

The price cut further hints the launch of Galaxy M50, which is said to be a Galaxy M40-successor.
Samsung has reportedly dropped the price of the Galaxy M40 in India. The price cut comes after rumours of the Galaxy M50 launching soon in India. Samsung has dropped the Galaxy M40’s price in offline stores only as of now.
Until November 30, the Galaxy M40 will be sold with a discount of Rs 1,700, reported 91Mobiles. The Galaxy M40 was launched for Rs 19,990 in India. Retail sources informed the website that the price cut is temporary and is valid till November 30. Post that, the Galaxy M40 will be available in offline stores for Rs 18, 790.
The price cut further hints the launch of Galaxy M50, which is said to be a Galaxy M40-successor. The Galaxy M50 was previously expected to launch on November 15 but is now said to launch by November-end or early-December.
Galaxy M40 specifications
The Galaxy M40 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a screen sound technology that produces vibrations as a replacement for the missing earpiece. Under the hood, Galaxy M40 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with Adreno 612 GPU and 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM. There's also a 3,500 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.Optics include a 32MP f/1.7 sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies inside the punch-hole.