Samsung Galaxy M33, Galaxy M23, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A13 officially announced: All you need to know

Samsung has officially unveiled new budget smartphones in its Galaxy A and M series. The new smartphones include the Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23, Galaxy M33, and Galaxy M23.

Samsung has not provided pricing details about the new Galaxy A and M series smartphones. However, the Galaxy A13 and A23 are available in Blue, Peach, White, and Black colours. The Galaxy M33 can be purchased in Green, Blue, and Brown colours, while the M23 is available in Deep Green and Light Blue colour options. As of now, there is no word about the launch of the Galaxy M33, M23, A23, and A13 in India.

Samsung Galaxy M23, Galaxy M33 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M33 and M23 are powered by unnamed octa-core processors, the former clocked at 2.4GHz and the latter at 2.2GHz. Both Galaxy M series devices run on Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI 4.1 skin on top. Additionally, both phones will use a 5G chipset as Samsung’s specification pages for the two devices list 5G connectivity.

The Galaxy M33 comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage (Up to 1TB), while the M23 arrives in a single 4GB/128GB configuration and has the same storage expansion. The Samsung Galaxy M33 packs a 6,000 mAh battery, while the M23 has a 5,000 mAh battery. Samsung has not mentioned charging support yet. Both the phones also sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT panel with a waterdrop notch.

For optics, the Galaxy M33 gets a quad-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Galaxy M23, on the other hand, uses a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Both Galaxy M series smartphones come with an 8 MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A23, Galaxy A13 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 are also powered by unnamed octa-core processors, the former clocked at 2.4GHz and the latter at 2.2GHz. Both Galaxy A series devices run on Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI 4.1 skin on top. Unlike the two M series devices, the Galaxy A13 and A23 are limited to 4G LTE connectivity.

Both the phones also sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT panel with a waterdrop notch. The Galaxy A23 comes in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM configuration as well as 64GB and 128GB storage variations. The Galaxy A13 arrive in multiple variants, including 3GB, 4GB, 6GB of RAM and 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of expandable storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 and A13 both come with a 5,000 mAh battery, although the former supports 25W fast charging, while the latter supports 15W. The A13 gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Galaxy A23 features the same rear cameras like the A13. Lastly, both devices also use an 8 MP front camera.