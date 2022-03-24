English
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launch in India officially teased on Amazon

    The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was only recently unveiled globally alongside the Galaxy M23, Galaxy A23, and Galaxy A13.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 24, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST

    Samsung has officially teased the launch of the Galaxy M33 5G in India. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has been teased on Amazon India. While there is no official launch date, the Galaxy M33 5G will be debuting in the country soon, with the ‘Notify Me’ button available.

    The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was only recently unveiled globally alongside the Galaxy M23, Galaxy A23, and Galaxy A13. While the Amazon page doesn’t have the name of the device, MySmartPrice noted that the filename for the teaser banner mentions ‘Samsung Galaxy M33 5G’.

    The teaser video on Amazon reveals that the device will come in blue and green colours. The video also reveals a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack. While specifications of the Galaxy M33 5G are yet to be revealed, the phone has already launched globally, giving us a detailed picture.

    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be powered by an unnamed octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.6-inch TFT Infinity-V FHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset also packs a 6,000 mAh battery, although there’s no mention of charging speed and the phone won’t ship with a charger in the box.

    The Galaxy M33 5G will opt for a quad-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the waterdrop notch will house an 8 MP selfie camera. The Galaxy M33 5G runs on Android 12 based on OneUI 4.0.
    Tags: #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy #Samsung Galaxy M33 5G #smartphones #tech
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 12:22 pm
