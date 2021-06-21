MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy M32 launched in India to take on Redmi Note 10, Realme 8 5G

The Galaxy M32 is Samsung’s new offering as a budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India.

Moneycontrol News
June 21, 2021 / 11:46 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India has been announced. The Galaxy M32 is Samsung’s new offering as a budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India. It comes with a 6000 mAh battery and a 90Hz AMOLED display. The device competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 10, Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Moto G40 Fusion, etc.

Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India

The Galaxy M32 India price starts at Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. There is also a 6GB + 128GB storage option priced at Rs 16,999. It comes in two colours - Black and Light Blue. 

The budget smartphone goes on sale via Amazon, Samsung India's official website and all key retail stores. As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of an instant cashback of Rs 1,250 via ICICI Bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications 

Samsung Galaxy M32 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate support and has an AMOLED panel. The device has a tiny waterdrop notch on top for the front camera. The device comes with a 20MP front camera for selfies and video calls. 

On the back is a quad-camera setup. There is a 64MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The phone also comes with two 2MP sensors for depth and macro.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It comes with 4GB/ 6GB RAM options and 64GB/ 128GB of internal storage. The device packs a 6000 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support. However, users get a 15W fast charging inside the box.

The phone runs Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 out of the box. It also features Samsung’s Knox protection for better privacy and security.
