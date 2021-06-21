Samsung Galaxy M32 launch in India today: Check expected price, specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy M32 launch in India today starts at 12 pm. The upcoming smartphone under Rs 15,000 is confirmed to feature a 90Hz AMOLED display and a 6000 mAh battery. Ahead of the launch, the Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India is confirmed to be under Rs 15,000. It will take on the likes of the Redmi Note 10, Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Moto G40 Fusion, etc.

Samsung Galaxy M32 launch in India

Samsung Galaxy M32 India launch is slated for 12 pm today. The company is likely to unveil its new budget smartphone via a virtual launch video. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

The company has already confirmed some of the key Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications ahead of its launch. The budget smartphone will come with a Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display. It will have a water-drop notch on top for the front camera. Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M32 display will have a peak brightness of 800 nits.

The phone also has a quad-camera setup on the back. The square-shaped camera module houses a 64MP primary camera sensor. Samsung is yet to confirm the camera specifications of the other three sensors. The water-drop notch will house a 20MP front camera. Under the hood, the phone will pack a 6000 mAh battery.