Samsung Galaxy M32 launch in India on June 21: Check specifications, expected price, and other details

Samsung Galaxy M32 will be launched in India on June 21. Samsung has confirmed some of the key specs of the smartphone priced under Rs 15,000 in India. The Galaxy M32 will take on the likes of the Redmi Note 10, Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Moto G40 Fusion, etc. Ahead of the

Let’s take a look at the Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications, expected price, and other details.

Samsung Galaxy M32: What we know so far

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32 launch in India starts at noon June 21. Samsung has said Galaxy M32 specifications will come with a Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display. The budget smartphone will have a water-drop notch on top for the front camera. The Galaxy M32 display will have a peak brightness of 800 nits.

The phone also has a quad-camera setup on the back. The square-shaped camera module houses a 64MP primary camera sensor. Samsung is yet to confirm the camera specifications of the other three sensors. The water-drop notch will house a 20MP front camera. Under the hood, the phone will pack a 6000 mAh battery.