Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications, offers

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India has been announced. The new Samsung phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC under the hood. It competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Poco X3 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, etc.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India price is set at Rs 20,999 for the base 6GB RAM model. It comes with 128GB of internal storage. There is also an 8GB + 128GB storage option priced under Rs 25,000.

Samsung’s new 5G smartphone under Rs 25,000 goes on sale starting September 2 at 12 pm via Samsung India’s website, Amazon India, etc. It comes in two colours - Sky Blue and Slate Black. As part of the launch offers, ICICI Bank Credit Card customers can avail of a Rs 2,000 instant discount, bringing the price down to Rs 18,999.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications

The Galaxy M32 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a water-drop notch on top for the front camera. It comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate screen.

The phone draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

On the back, the device has a quad-camera setup. It has a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP live focus sensor. It has a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports AI face unlock. It comes with support for 12 5G bands as well.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G runs Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 out of the box with Samsung’s Knox security. It is guaranteed to get two years of software support.