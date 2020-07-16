App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 05:01 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy M31s reportedly launching in India in July; may go on sale in August

We expect the 64 MP quad-camera setup and 6,000 mAh battery to remain the same as the M31, although we could see a new mid-range chipset.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M31s in India. According to a report by IANS, the Galaxy M31s will be unveiled in the Indian market by the end of this month. The report also suggested that the phone will debut in the sub-20K segment. This means that the upcoming Galaxy M31s will only go on sale in India in August.

For comparison, the Galaxy M31 was unveiled in India in February in the under 15K price segment. However, due to the GST hike on smartphones, the price of the M31 has since gone up. Now, the phone starts from Rs 16,499 (6GB/64GB) in the country, while the 6GB/128GB model will set you back Rs 17,499.

Samsung recently unveiled an 8GB/128GB Galaxy M31 model for Rs 20,499. While Samsung has not confirmed any details about the device or its existence, last year’s Galaxy M30 got a beefier ‘s’ model. However, if the report is accurate, you can expect to Galaxy M31s to feature similar specs as the vanilla M31, with some minor tweaks.

Close

We expect the Galaxy M31s to be priced slightly higher than the Galaxy M31. Some new changes coming to the Galaxy M31s could include a Super AMOLED display with a hole-punch camera cutout as opposed to the M31’s Infinity-U notch display. We expect the 64 MP quad-camera setup and 6,000 mAh battery to remain the same, although we could see a new mid-range chipset.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India with 64MP quad-camera setup, 6,000 mAh battery for Rs 14,999
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 05:01 pm

