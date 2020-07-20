Samsung Galaxy M31s launching in India on July 30; specifications teased

Samsung is expanding its Galaxy M-series portfolio in India with the launch of Galaxy M31s. The new mid-range smartphone is confirmed to launch in India on July 30 and will be available via Amazon.

The Amazon microsite also confirms some key Galaxy M31s specifications. The smartphone will have a 64MP quad-camera setup. Galaxy M31s will also feature the single-take camera feature, which lets users capture multiple photos and videos with one take.

Samsung Galaxy M31s will also feature a 6,000 mAh battery and support 25W fast charging. This is an upgrade over the Galaxy M31’s 15W fast charging.

Another big change is the introduction of an Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, which features a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The rear panel also does not sport a fingerprint scanner. This means that Galaxy M31s could feature an in-display or a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.