Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Poco X2 vs Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which is the best smartphone under Rs 20,000?

With the arrival of India’s first 5G smartphones, the launched of the mid-range Samsung Galaxy M31 nearly went off the radar. The Galaxy M31’s price in India starts from Rs 15,999, and finds itself in India’s highly competitive under Rs 20,000 smartphone market.

The Galaxy M31 is set to face stiff competition from the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, the Poco X2 and the Realme X2. So how does the Galaxy M31 fair against the competition? Read on to find out.

Specs Galaxy M31 Poco X2 Realme X2 Redmi Note 8 Pro Chipset Exynos 9611 Snapdragon 730G Snapdragon 730G MediaTek G90T Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels), 411 ppi, 60Hz 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (1080 x 2400 pixels), 386 ppi, HDR10, 120Hz 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels), 403 ppi, DCI-P3, 60Hz 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (1080 x 2340 pixels), 395 ppi, HDR, 60Hz RAM 4GB/6GB 6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB/256GB 64GB/128GB/256GB 64GB/128GB/256GB Rear Camera 64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.2 64 MP, f/1.9 + 8MP, f/2.2 + 2MP, f/2.4 + 2MP, f/2.4 64 MP, f/1.8 + 8MP, f/2.3 + 2MP, f/2.4 + 2MP, f/2.4 64 MP, f/1.9 + 8MP, f/2.2 + 2MP, f/2.4 + 2MP, f/2.4 Front Camera 32 MP, f/2.0 20 MP, f/2.2 +2MP, f/2.4 32 MP, f/2.0 20 MP, f/2.0 Software Android 10.0; One UI 2.0 Android 10.0; MIUI 11 Android 9.0 (Pie), ColorOS 6 (Android 10; Realme UI in Beta) Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 10 Battery and Charging 6,000 mAh, 15W 4,500 mAh, 27W 4,000 mAh battery, 30W 4,500 mAh, 18W Starting Price (Rs) 14,999 15,999 16,999 13,999

Design

The Poco X2 has one of the most updated designs of the four smartphones. Moreover, the X2 also has an aluminium frame as compared to plastic frames seen on the other three phones that gives it a more premium feel. Lastly, the pill-shaped hole punch notch looks more modern than the waterdrop notches on the rest of the devices.

Display

In terms of display, the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Poco X2 come with LCD panels, while the Galaxy M31 and Realme X2 sport an AMOLED panel. Now, the Super AMOLED displays on the Galaxy M31, and Realme X2 is superior to the LCD screens on the other two phones, but the Poco X2 gets a 120Hz refresh rate as opposed to 60Hz on all the other devices. Moreover, the Poco X2 also supports HDR10 content, which gives its IPS LCD display a clear advantage over the others.

Performance

For performance, all four devices have pretty capable specs to deal with day-to-day tasks and gaming. But if we are to elect a clear winner; it has to be the Redmi Note 8 Pro as its MediaTek G90T is arguably the best performer of the lot. Given it is the cheapest of the three devices, it also fairs better than the rest in terms of price-to-performance. The Snapdragon 730G on the Realme X2 and Poco X2 offer better AI performance.

Battery

If you’re looking for the best battery life, there’s no question that the Galaxy M31 is definitely the way to go. Although Samsung only offers 15W fast charging, the sheer capacity of the battery is enough to put it ahead of the competition. The Poco X2, with its 8nm chipset, 4,500 mAh battery and 27W fast charging would be our second choice.

Software

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is the best option if software matters to you. The Poco X2 runs on Android 10 with the MIUI skin, which is quite decent but has its fair share of bloatware. The Realme X2 runs on Realme UI based on Android 10, which is a huge improvement over ColorOS and very close to the stock Android experience. However, Samsung’s Android 10, which is based One UI 2.0, is the best of the lot, while the Redmi Note 8 Pro with MIUI 10 over Android 9 Pie fared comparatively the poorest in this the software experience.

Camera

All four smartphones on the list feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor on the back. However, the Poco X2 is the only one that uses a Sony sensor as opposed to a Samsung’s ISOCELL GW1 sensor. The great part of these 64-megapixel sensors is the amount of details they capture. But there can be only one winner, and for us, it has to be the Galaxy M31. And although the Poco X2 puts up a pretty valiant fight, we believe that Samsung’s hardware at this price point has caught up to the Chinese players, while its software is marginally better. The Galaxy M31 is also the only phone at this price point that can capture video in 4K resolution with both back and front cameras. However, the Poco X2 holds the title for the best smartphone for capturing portrait selfies.

Conclusion

In terms of camera, software and battery, the Galaxy M31 is the best of the lot. However, where it excels in these three areas, it falls short in terms of performance and design. While the Redmi Note 8 Pro is the best for gaming, it cannot keep up in the other areas. The Poco X2 is arguably one of the best overall options of the four devices, but that software slightly ruins the experience, which is the reason we’d lean towards the Galaxy M31. However, the Realme X2 is the way to go if you are a frequent smartphone gamer who prefers a good camera and a clean OS.