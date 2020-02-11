Samsung Galaxy M31 to launch in India; specifications revealed

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy M31 launch date in India. The next Galaxy M-series smartphone will be launched in India on February 25 and will be available on Amazon India.

The Amazon India microsite of the Galaxy M31 confirms some key specifications. The budget smartphone will sport a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back. The placement of these four camera sensors is similar to the L-shaped module that you can also find on the Galaxy A51, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, etc.

Further, Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy M31 will feature a Full HD+ sAMOLED display with a water-drop notch on top, which Samsung calls the Infinity-U display.

Galaxy M31 will continue to pack the massive 6,000 mAh battery found on the Galaxy M30s. Details about the fast-charging support have been kept under wraps, but we can expect the Galaxy M31 to support 15W fast-charging. The teaser image posted on Amazon India also confirms that the fingerprint scanner is placed on the rear panel.

Galaxy M31 is expected to feature the same 6.4-inch display found on the Galaxy M30s. Samsung could continue to use the Exynos 9611 processor on the Galaxy M31, which could also feature up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The smartphone should boot on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

We can also expect the Galaxy M31 to be priced under Rs 15,000 like the Galaxy M30 and the Galaxy M30s.

Meanwhile, Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Buds+ on February 11 at its Galaxy Unpacked event in the US.