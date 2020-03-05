Samsung Galaxy M31 to go on sale at 12 pm on Amazon India: Check specifications, price & features

Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on sale for the first time in India on March 5. The smartphone is a successor to the Galaxy M30s, which was launched on February 25. Key highlights of the Galaxy M31 include a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging, Infinity-U AMOLED display and a 64MP quad-camera setup.





Samsung Galaxy M31 comes in two storage variants: 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The 64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999, whereas the 128GB variant retails for Rs 15,999. The smartphone will be available in two colour options — Space Black and Ocean Blue.

Galaxy M31 sale begins at 12 pm on Amazon India, Samsung online store and at retail stores.

The device features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a U-shaped cutout, which Samsung calls the Infinity-U display. The Full HD+ screen has a resolution of 1080*2340 and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M31 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor with 6GB RAM as standard across the two storage variants. As mentioned earlier, Galaxy M31 comes with an inbuilt internal memory up to 128GB, which is expandable up to 512GB. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy M31 packs a 6,000 mAh battery. A 15W charger comes bundled with the device.

Biometrics include face unlock and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Quad-camera setup on the back includes a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view. There is also a 5MP f/2.2 macro shooter and a 5MP f/2.2 depth lens. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera with support for 4K video recording.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.