Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime specs and price revealed through Amazon India listing

Samsung is set to launch another Galaxy M series smartphone in India. The Galaxy M31 Prime comes on the back of the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M31s. While the device is yet to receive an official launch date, Samsung has already listed the device on Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Price in India

The Galaxy M31 Prime features a starting price of Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB/64GB variant. The phone will arrive in a second 6GB/128GB configuration, but the price on the 128GB model is not available just yet.

Samsung has also confirmed that Galaxy M31 Prime buyers will get three months of Amazon Prime membership. The Galaxy M31 Prime could launch during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale, which is scheduled to start from October 17.

Galaxy M31 Prime Specs

It is worth noting that going by the specs of Galaxy M31 Prime; not much has changed from the standard M31. The M31 Prime will utilize the same Exynos 9611 SoC, while storage can be expanded up to 512GB via the dedicated microSD card slot.

The device will also feature an Infinity-U sAMOLED display. The waterdrop notch on the top houses a 32 MP selfie camera that can record video in 4K resolution. On the back, the phone opts for a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP, f/1.8 sensor at the helm. The main camera is backed by an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP, f/2.2 depth sensor, and a 5 MP, f/2.2 macro camera.

The Galaxy M31 Prime packs a 6,000 mAH battery with 15W fast charging over USB Type-C. The device features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and face unlock. The listing also confirms that the Galaxy M31 Prime will arrive in a blue colour variant.