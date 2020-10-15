172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|samsung-galaxy-m31-prime-arrives-with-64-mp-quad-camera-setup-6000-mah-battery-amoled-display-everything-you-need-to-know-5967471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime arrives with 64 MP Quad camera setup, 6,000 mAh Battery, AMOLED Display: Everything you need to know

The Galaxy M31 Prime Edition is priced at Rs 16,499 in India and is available in a single 6GB/128GB model.

Moneycontrol News

Samsung recently dropped a new budget phone in India, which flew under the radar with the launch of the Apple iPhone 12 series and OnePlus 8T 5G. The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition is the latest addition to the company’s entry-level M series. The specs and price of the Galaxy M31 Prime were already unveiled by Amazon India, but Samsung has officially unveiled the phone today.

Galaxy M31 Prime Price in India

The Galaxy M31 Prime Edition is priced at Rs 16,499 in India and is available in a single 6GB/128GB model. The phone will go on sale during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale on October 17, although Prime members will get early access on October 16 and receive a Rs 1,000 cashback using Amazon Pay. As part of a launch offer, Samsung will be offering a 3-month free subscription to Amazon Prime Video on purchase of the Galaxy M31 Prime Edition.

Close

Galaxy M31 Prime Specs

related news

The Galaxy M31 Prime is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 based on One UI 2.1. The Galaxy M31 Prime sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U sAMOLED display.

The Galaxy M31 Prime opts for a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro camera, and a 5 MP depth sensor. The waterdrop notch on the front houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy M31 Prime also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone will be available in Ocean Blue, Space Black and the all-new Iceberg Blue colour options. The Galaxy M31 Prime will come with an ‘Always On’ Amazon shopping app, which can be used to easily access Amazon with a swipe.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 02:33 pm

tags #Amazon #Samsung #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.