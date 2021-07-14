Samsung Galaxy M22, Galaxy M32 5G reportedly in the works: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy M32 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate support and has an AMOLED panel.

Samsung is seemingly gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its Galaxy M series soon. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly preparing a new budget phone in the form of the Galaxy M22. Additionally, a 5G model of the Galaxy M32 was also spotted on Geekbench.



Samsung Galaxy M22 (4GB+128GB) price as per a European retail website. pic.twitter.com/z6vBrzEdaX

— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) July 3, 2021

The phone was reportedly leaked by DealNTech, while a listing has also been shared by tipster @Sudhanshu1414.

The Galaxy M22 will likely be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It is expected to sport a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone opts for a 48 MP quad-camera setup as well as a 13 MP selfie camera on the front. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G was also spotted on Geekbench. The benchmarking website has a scorecard for a smartphone model no. SM-M326, which is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The chip is also paired with 6GB of RAM and runs on Android 11.

Source: MySmartPrice